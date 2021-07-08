Jane Nissen passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021. She lived a long and joyous life, filled with many close friendships and the presence of her ever-growing family. She retained her wonderful sense of humor up to the end, which helped her loved ones ease their sadness as her time came to a close. Jane was born on October 6, 1918, in Berkeley, CA to William and Mabel McGlynn. On more than one occasion, Jane shared how fortunate she was to have parents who provided a home full of love, warmth, and care. She attended University High in Oakland and went on to attend UC Berkeley. After college she went to work for San Francisco Bank and remained with the bank until her marriage to Robert “Bob” Patterson. Jane and Bob met in the late 1930’s while they were both at UC Berkeley, though they did not begin dating seriously until the conclusion of WWII, when he returned from service as a Lieutenant in the Navy. They were married in Berkeley on January 3, 1947, and spent five years living in Oakland. While in Oakland, Jane and Bob had their two oldest sons: Bob in 1948, and Bill in 1951. They moved to Livermore in 1952, when Bob began work at the Lawrence Livermore Lab. Their youngest son, Dick, was born in 1959. Jane was quick to embrace Livermore, through what would become a lifelong commitment to volunteering in her community. She dedicated her time to the Mulberry Branch of Children’s Hospital of Oakland; worked with local middle & high schools; and also became a member of PEO. Some of Jane’s fondest memories were of the friendships she made as a volunteer with the Mulberry Branch, as she met some of her closest friends through that affiliation. PEO held a special place in her heart over the decades, and she remained an active member until her passing. Jane and Bob truly made the most of nearly three decades together in Livermore. Bob, too, volunteered his time as a member of City Council and the Valley Memorial Hospital Board, and together they formed many wonderful friendships throughout the community. This time was brought to a sudden end when Bob passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 1981. Jane continued her life in Livermore after Bob’s passing, surrounded by many friends who ensured she remained a part of their lives and activities. It never occurred to her that she would find someone with whom to share a second married life. But in 1986, a longtime Livermore friend, Graham Nissen – who had recently lost his beloved wife, Anna – stepped into Jane’s life in a new way. On February 10, 1987, Graham and Jane decided to take another trip down the lane of marriage. Two families became one, with that came seventeen years of love, laughter, and shared joy. Jane never pictured another marriage in the cards, so she felt very blessed by the welcoming and love from Graham and his family. Graham’s passing in 2005 marked yet another transition for Jane. She moved into the Heritage Estates, where found many friends, new and old, during the sixteen years she spent there. She continued to enjoy many of her favorite activities: afternoons of bridge, membership in the Presbyterian Church, PEO, socializing with friends at Heritage and from around the Valley, and time with her growing family. Her spirit remained strong and she recently remarked, with amazement, that life had allowed her to partake in so many memorable and important occasions, from weddings and graduations, to birthdays and grandchildren. Her family is deeply grateful for all the moments she shared with us. Beyond her family, her friendships were the most important part of her life and she enjoyed them immensely. We thank all her friends, both here and gone, for being a part of her life throughout the years. Surviving Jane are her sons, Bob Patterson and wife, Shirley; Bill Patterson and wife, Loretta; Dick Patterson and wife, Ann; her step-daughters, Maxine Maciel and Barbara Gooding; her grandchildren, Brian Patterson and wife, Raissa Trend; Scott Patterson and wife, Tresa; Lily and Emma Patterson; her step-grandchildren, Lisa Tucker and husband, Rick; Eric Maciel, Linda Lewis, Natalie Dolan, Jennifer Sanders and husband, Devon; her great-grandchildren, Chaz Patterson, Shea Patterson, Penny Patterson, Lorenzo Patterson, and Ozzie Trend; her step-great grandchildren, Jessica Plante, Kyle Tucker, Zachary Sanders, Hailey Sanders and Sarah Sanders; her step-niece Sue Dunton and husband, Jay; and her step-son-in-law Jerry Friedal and wife, Lynda. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Patterson, her husband Graham Nissen, and her step-son-in-law Gary Maciel. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore, 2020 5th Street, on June 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM. A reception will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, Jane has asked that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore.
