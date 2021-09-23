Friends And fans of Jane Staehle, join in for her Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Livermore, located at 1893 N. Vasco Road.
The ceremony will be held outside. There will be an ‘open mic’ portion for appreciations. Please wear masks. A wake will follow at a friend's home in Livermore. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jane’s honor to Open Heart Kitchen, which she co-founded, online at www.openheartkitchen.org or checks to 1141 Catalina Dr., #137, Livermore, CA 94550.
For any questions, please contact Johanna Hartwig (johanna.hartwig@gmail.com). We look forward to your joining us to celebrate the life of this inimitable woman!