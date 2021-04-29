Jane T. Staehle, 82, died peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2021, following a series of illnesses.
She had been moved to hospice at home and was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her death. Staehle, who lived in Livermore most of her adult life, was an active force in many communities. She was beloved by a large network of friends and colleagues whose lives she influenced and touched through these activities. She will perhaps be best remembered for her wry and adept wit, her generosity of spirit, and her deep and practical kindness.
Staehle was born Margaret Jane Tener on April 3, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, to Eva Nixon and Carlton Glen Tener. Her only sibling was a sister, Gladys Elizabeth (Betty) Tener (later Betty T. Welsbacher), 14 years her senior. In addition to her immediate family, Jane spent formative years with aunts and cousins. From an early age, Jane had strong musical skills, a keen artistic and organizational eye, and a high intelligence level. She was in particular a gifted flutist. She received her BA in speech pathology and her MA in English, both from Ohio State University, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
In college, Jane met George Staehle, also of Columbus. They married in 1960 and, in 1964, moved to Livermore, where Jane remained for the rest of her life. Their daughter, Carolyn, born Dec. 24, 1968, and came home in early 1969. Her mother held her in her lap all the way home.
After her marriage ended in divorce, Jane rejoined the workforce and started her career in the technical information department at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, where she worked as an editor until her retirement. While at the lab, she was widely admired for her managerial skills as well as her work editing various publications and papers written by the lab scientists for technical journals.
Judy Barnett, former head of the department, was Jane’s supervisor, but before that “we became close friends.” Theirs was one of many lifelong friendships in multiple communities and of all generations that Jane forged and nurtured throughout her life.
Jane was a committed member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Livermore, where she served as president and in other governance positions, started and directed the choir, and founded the Chalice Circles small groups program.
Jane served as president of and remained active in the League of Women Voters of Livermore Amador Valley. There, she befriended Khabira Hartwig, who became, with husband Chuck Hartwig and their children Johanna and Gunther, close lifelong family friends.
“My kids sometimes called Jane their ‘first’ mom,” said Khabira. “I was their ‘second.’”
A gifted and prolific cook, Jane also helped found and run the Open Heart Kitchen in Livermore.
In addition to her daughter, who she described as the “best thing” that ever happened to her, Jane is survived by her niece Annie Welsbacher (Corey Swertfager), nephew Rick Welsbacher, cousins and great-nieces and -nephews, and countless friends within and beyond Livermore. Memorial service plans are pending.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Staehle family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.