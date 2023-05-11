OBIT - Janet Clair Bird.png

Janet Bird passed away May 4, 2023, in Oakdale California at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family. Janet was born July 10, 1937, in Eureka, California and graduated from Eureka High School in 1956. Following high school, she married the love of her life Norman Bird. Shortly after moved to Castro Valley, California.

Janet will always be remembered for her love for her family. Janet had a career of 30 years working in admitting for Vesper Memorial Hospital.