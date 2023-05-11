Janet Bird passed away May 4, 2023, in Oakdale California at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family. Janet was born July 10, 1937, in Eureka, California and graduated from Eureka High School in 1956. Following high school, she married the love of her life Norman Bird. Shortly after moved to Castro Valley, California.
Janet will always be remembered for her love for her family. Janet had a career of 30 years working in admitting for Vesper Memorial Hospital.
Janet is survived by her husband of 67 years, Norman Bird and their four daughters and their spouses, Lesley and Bill Barnett; Debbie Wheeler; Linda and Steve Baptista; and Lisa and David Kahre. Janet was blessed with nine grandchildren: Julie, Michael, Kelli, Steven, Nicole, Mandy, Christy, Justin and Paige. Janet is survived by 12 great-grandchildren including Ryan, Riley, Sloane, Zoe, Clark, Camden, Cody, Giovanni, Brenden, Atlas, Barrett, and Owen.
Janet’s viewing will be held at Callaghan’s Mortuary on the 15th of May from 5 – 7 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Memory Gardens on May 16 at 1pm. The family will be holding a celebration of life in memory of Janet at Rock Bible Church in Pleasanton following the service at 1 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to The American Lung Association.