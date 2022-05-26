Janet (Jan) Anderson Attaway passed away in her Red Bluff home surrounded by family after a seven-month battle with her third round of cancer on May 5, 2022. She was 79 years young. Jan was born in Oakland on Jan. 4, 1943, to the late Fred and Bernice Anderson (Precision Frame & Axle owner from Sweden and homemaker from Oakland, respectively).
The Anderson family moved to San Jose when Jan was 7 years old where she lived throughout her middle and high school years. Jan then headed to San Francisco State University, but soon realized she didn’t like the big city and transferred to San Jose State University where she met her first husband, Eric Lyons. Jan and Eric married in 1965 and moved to Livermore in 1967 where they raised their two sons and spent their entire careers as teachers. Jan taught first and second grade at Arroyo Mocho and retired as a kindergarten teacher from Portola Elementary.
Jan’s sons remember amazing summer vacations, because both of their parents had the summer off. They also remember their house being the place where all of their friends wanted to be. Eric passed away unexpectedly in 1995. Jan married John Attaway in 1996 and retired in 2002. She and John then moved to Red Bluff to be in a central location for their combined children. Jan loved the small-town feel of Red Bluff and was very involved in her church and community. She devoted herself to the Presbyterian Church and became a deacon and member of the choir.
Jan is survived by her sisters Donna Mapes and Lois Anderson; sons Greg (Christina) and James (Amy) Lyons; stepson Evan Attaway and stepdaughter Sally Neathamer; grandchildren Josh and Jordan, Xavier and Nyah, Ashley and Erica, and Cerina and Philip; and her beloved dog Sophie. A celebration of life will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Red Bluff on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow.