OBIT - Janet Louise Pfeifer.jpg

Janet Louise Pfeifer (Niebuhr) was born to Elda and Emil Niebuhr in Madison, Wisconsin on Sept. 2, 1929, and died peacefully in Parker, Colorado on July 21, 2022. In addition to her numerous friends and extended family, she is survived by her daughter Terri (Tom) Lash; son John (Jennifer Sehn) Pfeifer; and grandchildren Ethan, Claire (Tondre), Lee and David. Jan lived in Madison until 8th grade when her family bought and moved to her maternal grandparents’ farm in Poynette, Wisconsin. She graduated from Poynette High School as Salutatorian. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin –Madison, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in education — a lifelong Badger!

Upon graduation in 1951, Jan joined the Red Cross. Her first assignment was at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Aurora, Colorado as a Recreation Coordinator for TB patients. She transferred to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and then Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, Texas, where she met her future husband, Harold, a Captain in the US Air Force and navigator on B52s. They married on Jan. 26, 1957, and nine months later, Terri was born in Sacramento, California. John was born two years later in Altus, Oklahoma. Jan was the consummate Air Force Officer’s wife — a stay-at-home mom, occasional substitute teacher, very involved in the Officers’ Wives Club throughout Harold’s 21-year career and a professional at both unpacking all of the family’s household goods during the every-two-year military moves and managing her family when Harold was on “Alert Status” or on business trips.