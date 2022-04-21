Janet Donnell was born June 19, 1938, and entered into rest April 12, 2022. She leaves behind daughter Vickie Swenson, son Jimmy Donnell, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great- great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Donnell.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 29 at noon, at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery, 1240 N. Livermore Avenue, Livermore.