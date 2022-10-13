Janet May Wahrer

On Sept. 28, 2022, loving wife and mother of five Janet May Wahrer (nee Livingston) passed away at the age of 97. Born in New York City on Nov. 25, 1924, to parents Edna and Lester Livingston, Janet spent her childhood between New York and Chicago. She moved to California in 1969, settling in Pleasanton with her husband Robert Wahrer.

Janet will be remembered for her energetic and lively personality. She’d been an avid square dancer for over 50 years, was a dedicated toy collector and enjoyed multiple artistic