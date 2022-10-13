On Sept. 28, 2022, loving wife and mother of five Janet May Wahrer (nee Livingston) passed away at the age of 97. Born in New York City on Nov. 25, 1924, to parents Edna and Lester Livingston, Janet spent her childhood between New York and Chicago. She moved to California in 1969, settling in Pleasanton with her husband Robert Wahrer.
Janet will be remembered for her energetic and lively personality. She’d been an avid square dancer for over 50 years, was a dedicated toy collector and enjoyed multiple artistic
mediums including drawing, China painting and watercolors. Her hobbies, which were numerous and varied, also earned her many friends. She loved children and animals (especially dogs) and never hesitated to strike up a conversation with a stranger.
Janet is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert; and her children Charmaine Schreiner, Ronald Wright, Richard Wright and Carol Wahrer. She has 31 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Roger Wright. A private celebration will be held at a later date. Donations in Janet’s remembrance can be given to the Humane Society.