Janet R. Paulson passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the age of 93. Jan was born on March 4, 1929, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, where she lived with her parents and siblings. Jan attended schools in Oakmont graduating from high school in 1947. After high school, Jan was a target shooter for the U.S. Rifle Team. She went to work for the phone company in Pennsylvania. Jan married Chuck Hornbeck on March 31, 1950, in Allegheny, Pennsylvania, and they raised three children together for 25 years.
In 1965, they moved to Hayward, California, where she went to work for Pacific Bell. Jan loved cats, playing cards, trains, traveling, her friends and family and was a longtime, active member of Mt. Eden Presbyterian Church. Jan later married Dick Paulson and helped run their tax business after retiring from the phone company.