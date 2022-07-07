In the early hours of June 24, 2022, Janice Eileen Ammendolia died peacefully at the age of 75. Janice was born to Robert and Marie Brenton in 1946. In 1967, she married Anthony Ammendolia, and together they raised two children, Tony and Tina.
From a young age, Janice showed her artistic ability, which flourished throughout her life. She won many ribbons and sold many paintings. When she wasn’t painting, she would throw elegant dinners to the delight of her family and friends. She planned every detail right down to the crystalized violets that adorned her chocolate mousse.
Janie is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Connie and her bother-in-law Ray. She is survived by her husband, Anthony; her two children Tony and Tina; her grandchildren, Isabel, Jakob, Sasha and Olive; and her sister Pat.
A public memorial service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on July 14, 2022, at 10 a.m.