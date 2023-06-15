Janice Mae (Worth) Weidhaas, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, in Dublin, California.
Janice (Jan) was born in Livermore, California at St. Paul's Hospital on Jan. 1, 1939, to Albert and Elsie (Marques) Worth. She attended St. Michael’s School and graduated from Livermore High School in 1956. Jan married Dick Hawkins in 1958. The couple had three sons, Dale, Daryl and Danny. In 1978 she married Eduardo “Eddie” Garcia and unofficially adopted his daughter Catalina as her own.
In 1986 Jan met Patrick Weidhaas, a native of Berlin, Germany, whom she adored. The couple was perfectly matched. Both loved to travel, they loved books, wine, champagne and good food. They enjoyed everything together and Jan married Patrick in 2001. They even authored an illustrated cookbook of family recipes, which they gifted to the family. Their love affair spanned 37 years and together they traveled the world and enjoyed life to the fullest, sharing adventures and a boundless love that shall last hereafter.
After losing her mother at a young age, Jan was blessed with the presence of her mother's sister Evelyn, who stepped in and became like a second mother to her. Jan never forgot her aunt's kindness and support. This experience yielded a fierce love and dedication to her family.
Jan cherished her Livermore background. When she was young, her mother Elsie worked at Bates Department Store and Jan would help her during the summer and holidays. This experience taught her decor and design and led to a lifetime of beautiful, decorative celebrations and spectacular Christmas packages for which she was known. Her professional career began at American Trust Bank in Livermore, which prompted her to start in the mortgage industry. Jan ultimately retired from Allstate Insurance Company.
Above hosting wonderful celebrations and being a phenomenal cook, Jan was smart. She was well-read, educated, business-minded, and honest. She had a feisty spirit and wit and was known for her laughter, humor, style and her propensity for social justice causes. Witnessing the civil rights struggles of the 1960s, Jan developed deep feelings of societal fairness. As a young woman, she was well ahead of her time. She marched against the war in Vietnam. She marched with Cesar Chavez and the farmworkers in the “March to Sacramento.” Throughout her life, she remained a strong advocate for civil rights, democracy and fairness. She was very proud of her activism. Jan treasured her Portuguese background and forever appreciated that her maternal grandparents emigrated from Sao Jorge in the Azore islands. She celebrated her heritage via a love of hydrangeas, and bougainvillea flowers and extended that love into her cooking and traditions throughout her life. Her patroness was Our Lady of Fatima.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elsie (Marques) Worth (Livermore, California), and her beloved Aunt Evelyn (Marques) Machado (Oregon). She is survived by her husband, Patrick Weidhaas (Dublin, California), children, Dale/Diane Hawkins (Mtn. House, California), Daryl Hawkins (Sonoma, California), Dan Hawkins (Dublin, California), Catalina Garcia-Quick (Randy) (Savannah, Georgia), her brother Mark Worth (Criquette) (Sutter Creek, California), her grandchildren, Craig, Chris, Dan and Eric Hawkins; Sierra Green, Selena and Elena Quick; great-grandson Thomas Hawkins, nephews Shawn (Robin) and Matthew Worth, nieces Ashley Worth and Brandi Worth Palmer (Ryan), and grandnieces/nephew Lily, Laurel and Carson Worth and Romy and Reese Palmer.
Janice’s tribute would not be complete without mentioning her lifelong ‘true blue’ friend of 79 years, Marilyn Fraser (Livermore, California), who remained her loyal friend and confidant to the very end.
There will be a private burial service at St. Michael’s cemetery in Livermore, and a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation in her name to St. Jude’s. (https://www.stjude.org/)