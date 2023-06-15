OBIT - Janice Mae Weidhaas.png

Janice Mae (Worth) Weidhaas, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, in Dublin, California.

Janice (Jan) was born in Livermore, California at St. Paul's Hospital on Jan. 1, 1939, to Albert and Elsie (Marques) Worth. She attended St. Michael’s School and graduated from Livermore High School in 1956. Jan married Dick Hawkins in 1958. The couple had three sons, Dale, Daryl and Danny. In 1978 she married Eduardo “Eddie” Garcia and unofficially adopted his daughter Catalina as her own.