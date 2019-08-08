Janice Marie Freitas Marino was born February 11, 1943, in Hanford, Calif. On August 2, 2019, Janice lost her battle with an autoimmune disorder, passing peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
Janice grew up on Tesla Road with her best friend and only sibling Judi Freitas Irwin, and loving parents Laura and Alfred “Fritz” Freitas. Before graduating from Livermore High School, knock-out beauty Janice met the love of her life Frank “Ky” O. Marino, and the couple married at St. Michael Church, laughing their way through 58 adventurous years together.
Because her husband served as a San Francisco County Watershed Keeper, Janice enjoyed a special existence — living remotely beside awe-inspiring reservoirs in Yosemite and Sunol, riding horses up and over mountains. She free-range raised children – three girls and one boy, her proudest and happiest accomplishments.
A loyal, fun-loving and proud Portuguese woman, her children grew to know her as a best friend and fearless traveling companion during adulthood.
Smart and driven, Janice turned to the working world during mid-life and found true friends, fun times and financial success in real estate. As a real estate broker, she founded Buena Vista Properties and worked there until she died.
Janice had a passion for: cooking, traveling anywhere on earth her girls suggested, and retreating to the family ranch on Mines Road and cabin in Long Barn. She loved raw Pismo Beach clams, shopping, swimming at the Livermore Tennis Club, cream puffs, documentaries on Netflix, the San Francisco Symphony, good red wine, God, Jesus, and of course the Virgin Mary.
Funeral Services for Janice will be held on Monday, August 12, at St. Michael Church in Livermore. The Visitation and Rosary will be held at 11 a.m., and the mass begins at noon.