Livermore, California (formerly Sequim, Washington and Sunnyvale, California)
Janis Scott Detterman passed away July 16, 2023, in Livermore after a lengthy illness. She was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Troy, New York to Eugene Field and H. Jean Scott.
She was preceded in death by her sister Shirley (Scottie) Spencer. Jan grew up in White Plains, New York and graduated from high school in 1948. She attended the College of Wooster (Wooster, Ohio) and earned a bachelor’s degree in geology in 1952, where she was one of the rare women geologic graduates of the time, after rejecting the council of her advisors that women did not belong in geology. Jan was soon hired by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) in Washington D.C. for field work in the desert southwest. She published 28 maps, and co-authored one professional publication during her time at the USGS. In 1954 Janis married another geologist Robert (Bob) L. Detterman, whom she met working at the USGS.
In 1957 the young couple relocated from Arlington, Virginia to Sunnyvale, California when Bob was transferred with the entire USGS Alaskan Branch to Menlo Park. A son Mark was born in 1955 and a daughter Lynda was born in 1957. Jan took time off from her career to stay home and raise the kids. Jan enjoyed sewing, making teddy bears, and became a cooking and canning whiz. She enjoyed tackling many new recipes and cuisines and baked an unusually wide variety of Christmas cookies every year. She managed the household and kids for the summer months when Bob was in remote Alaska every year. Jan reapplied to the USGS in 1975 and was hired as a map and technical editor in the Technical Report Unit (TRU) at the USGS for many official USGS publications. She worked at the USGS for another 20 years.
Following Bob’s death in 1990, and her subsequent retirement from the USGS in 1995, Jan relocated to their 15-acre dream ranch near Sequim, Washington and lived there for 21 years, where she kept multiple horses and dogs, and had many adventures. She met many new friends, and thoroughly enjoyed living on the Olympic peninsula. In October 2016 she reluctantly relocated back to the Bay Area to be near family.
Jan is survived by her son Mark Detterman (wife Karel) of Hayward, and daughter Lynda Helms (husband Tim) of Livermore, three grandsons, Erik Helms of Oakland, Ryan Helms of Vail, Arizona, and Tyler (wife Morgan) Helms, and one great-granddaughter, Eden Joy, of Round Lake Beach, Illinois
Services will be announced later. Donations in Jan’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Nature Conservancy, or in her memory to your favorite charity.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Detterman family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.
