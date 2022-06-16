Jean Carol Bibbins Pierce, born April 26, 1931, entered Heaven June 2, 2022. She was 91 years old.
The oldest of four children from Pauline Hungerford Bibbins and Kenneth Dodge Bibbins, passing just two years apart, along with her sister Shirley Bibbins Thompson. Jean is survived by brothers Mr. and Mrs. Don Bibbins (83) of Rodman, New York and Mr. and Mrs. Dick Bibbins (78) of Adams Center, New York.
Jean was born in Watertown, New York. She grew up on the family dairy farm. They also had their own label of maple syrup. Jean was a third-generation nurse and graduated from Syracuse University School of Nursing on a scholarship after high school. Jean graduated Salutatorian with the second highest GPA of her graduating class of 1956.
Jean joined the U.S. Air Force as a registered nurse during the Korean War and was stationed at a NATO base in Iceland. After completing her deployment, she was stationed at Mather AFB in Sacramento, California. Jean separated the USAF-R as captain and then moved to Stockton where she met Wallace R. Pierce (Wally). They fell in love and were married on Aug. 18, 1962. They settled in Livermore that same year and joined the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore.
The couple had two sons; Wallace Jr. (Walt) and Daniel William (Dan.) Wally worked for PG&E for over 40 years, and Jean worked at the Veterans Hospital in Livermore, retiring after 25 years. In 1974 while on sabbatical from the VA Hospital, Jean completed a Master of Science degree in nursing from the University of California San Francisco. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Wally, January 2, 1994. Jean is survived by her sons, Wallace and his wife Tanya and their two children, Ashley and Matthew, and by her son Dan and his wife Daniela and their three children, Elizabeth, Danny and Denissa. Jean also has many nieces and nephews.
Jean was well known for her generosity and charitable spirit. Her devotion to God and was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Livermore.
A memorial/celebration of life ceremony was held at the Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore, California on June 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., concluding with a brief gravesite ceremony at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Immediately following the service, participants were invited to attend a reception with refreshments at Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Livermore. If you wish to give a gift in memory of Jean, she suggested giving to the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore, the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.