Jean Frances Tucker passed away peacefully in her sleep of cancer on Aug. 26, 2020, at her home in Rome, Georgia.
Jean was born to Harry and Olive Bendix (Dixon), on April 10, 1931, in Oakland, California. Jean attended Oakland schools, graduating from Fremont High School in 1949.
On Nov. 28, 1952, Jean married Richard (Dick) Tucker of Portola, California. Together, they enjoyed almost 68 years of a very happy and successful marriage. To this union were born Mark, Eric (Rick), and Kathleen (Kathy).
Jean worked briefly for Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco, followed by a job at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory. Her primary career was supporting the City of Livermore’s Emergency Services Department for 28 years. After her retirement from the City of Livermore, she worked another 19 years for several travel agencies, enjoying the benefits of a world traveler. Jean and Dick traveled the world for many years, making new friends and enjoying life.
In 2018, Jean and Dick moved from Livermore to Rome, Georgia, to be closer to their daughter, Kathy.
Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore and enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. She was an avid golfer and member of the Las Positas Ladies Club. Jean was also a contributing member of The Golden Follies which performed Las Vegas style musical and dance revues. Jean enjoyed life to its fullest – she celebrated her 85th birthday by skydiving!
Jean’s priorities in life were family and friends. Jean made sure the Tucker home was always welcoming and filled with love, especially during the holiday season, when the Tucker home was always open to family as well as old and new friends.
Jean is survived by her loving husband Dick of Rome, Georgia; children Mark of Dolores, Colorado; Rick (Lisa, grandson Kyle) of Livermore; and Kathy (Steade) Howie of Kingston, Georgia.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Bendix and Olive Dixon; and a brother, Howard Bendix. The family plans a private service. The Tucker family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you for all the cards and condolences. Jean was a loving, gregarious, and kind woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will forever be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers or other condolences, the family asks that friends donate to Heyman Hospice, Floyd Healthcare Foundation, 400 Turner McCall Blvd. Suite 102, Rome, Georgia, 30165.