Heaven gained a true angel in the early morning of Friday, July 8, 2022. Jean Higby passed away at the age of 84 with her children by her side.
Jean was born on June 19, 1938, to John and Viola McCrary in Rock Chapel, Georgia. Jean moved to Livermore at a young age where she attended elementary school. She attended middle school in a barracks at the Naval Air Station, which is now known as Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Jean graduated from Livermore High School in 1956. During her junior year at LHS, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Higby. They met on a blind date at the Honest Injun, which was located across the street from the high school. They fell in love and married at the end of her junior year on July 2, 1955. They were married 50 ½ years. During high school, Jean was an usher at The State Movie Theater, located on First Street.
Jean worked for over 30 years at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. A majority of those 30 years were spent in the vault as a Classified Report Librarian. Lloyd and Jean moved from Livermore, California to Manteca, California in 1987 on their way to retirement. After Lloyd passed in 2006, Jean remained in Manteca until her death.
Jean loved spending time camping and boating with family and friends. One of her favorite places to go was the Golden Anchor Boat Club in Tracy, California, where she was a member for over 50 years. She loved to travel and was always up for a road trip. Whether it be in her motorhome, by car, plane or boat, she went to places such as Montana, Texas, Las Vegas, Georgia, Florida, Alaska and Australia. She even finally made it to Hawaii a few years ago.
Jean enjoyed planting flowers and sitting to watch the little hummingbirds outside her window. Jean loved going to church and spending time with her church family. Jean loved life and was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. Above all things, Jean loved her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her most prized possessions. She was proud of every one of them.
Jean is survived by her longtime companion Mark Reigan; daughter Teresa (Bob) Rochin; her sons Doug (Tonya) and Ken (Diana); her grandchildren Dan (Jennifer), Jim (Marsy), Seth (Claire), Olivia, Jordan, Kenny, Skylar and Joey; great-grandchildren Daniel, Jordan, Lyla and Amos; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean is preceded in death by her parents John and Viola McCrary; husband Lloyd; brother Chuck; and sister Evelyn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s memory to the Cancer Society, Livermore VFW Post 7265, Pets and Pals of Lathrop or your favorite charity. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 522 South L Street in Livermore.