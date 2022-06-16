Jean Louise Petrilli, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, succumbing to her long battle with a debilitating lung disease.
Jean was born in Monterey Park, California on Sept. 8, 1950, to Shirley Jean and Veator Barton. She met and married her sweetheart, Don Petrilli, in 1970 in Long Beach, California. They quickly added two children, Jeanette and Daryl, and in 1972, packed up and moved up to Livermore, California for a teaching job at Livermore High School for Don. Jean stayed at home with the kids and, over the next eight years, would add three more children to the family: Monica, Andrea and Vincent.
Jean was a hard worker. In 1980 when Vincent was born, and Andrea was still a toddler, Jean and Don became small business owners and opened Accelerated Printing (a printing business). Jean would care for the little ones, work the front desk and assist with much of the technical work. They operated the business together for 20 years while transporting children to various extracurriculars and activities.
In 2000, Jean and Don retired their business, and Jean went right to work at the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Office in the curriculum department. Jean supported specialized and categorical programs, including English learners, GATE, and migrant education, for the next 16 years until she retired in 2016.
Jean had a lot of talents and hobbies. She was a skilled seamstress, crafter, a great cook and enjoyed singing and music. She enjoyed the holidays and making various decorations to display. She had the gift of gab, was a joy to talk to and had many wonderful relationships. Jean was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many different capacities. Over the years, some of her responsibilities included teaching children's Sunday school, leading the children's Sunday music program, family history consultant, Relief Society Activity Committee member and Public Affairs representative for the church in the Livermore area.
Jean was a devoted mother and grandmother and worked tirelessly to care for, provide for and support her family. Jean derived a lot of joy from watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports, plays, concerts and whatever else they were involved in. She spent countless hours travelling the country only to spend hours in the gym watching a lot of volleyball, but she loved it! Jean was patient, kind, loving, thoughtful, dependable and a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. Her presence in the family will be sorely missed.
She is preceded in death by her eternal companion Don; her parents Shirley and Veater; and her sister Marie. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Jeanette, Daryl (Claudia), Monica (Darren), Andrea (Ryan) and Vince (Ashlee); 12 beautiful grandchildren; and her two sisters, Karen (Lewis) and Jackie; and her brother-in-law Jay. All who loved Jean are invited to gather for her funeral services on Tuesday, June 21 at 12:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 950 Mocho Street in Livermore.