Jean Marie Ryan, née Nugent passed away, surrounded by love, at home on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Jean was born in Norwood, Massachusetts. She resided through the early years in Bloomfield, New Jersey and Beaver Creek, Ohio and more recently in Folsom and Grass Valley.
She graduated from Bridgewater State College (‘52) with a teaching credential in elementary education. She found love and married her husband Bob Ryan - they went on to have five beautiful children and over 65 years of marriage. In 1970 she moved to Livermore, California where she resided with her family for 46 wonderful years.
She may be remembered as a long-time member and lay presider at St. Charles Borromeo Livermore with Bob. She was a generous volunteer - counseling couples in Marriage and Engaged Encounter events. On the weekends you could find her square dancing at Eagle Squares, tanning at Sunset Cabana Club, or enjoying a musical at Woodminster. For many years you may have spotted Jean by her license plate, an homage to her Massachusetts brogue - GNISCAH. Jean and Bob’s Verona Avenue home hosted countless pinochle games, backyard pool parties, Christmas prime rib dinners, birthdays and holidays. As her children went on to have children of their own, she spent time balancing the duties of Grandma (AKA Buddies) and Mom with ease.
Retirement brought new hobbies and familiar friends: knitting group, bible study, wine tasting and 4 p.m. Manhattans with Bob. She was an intrastate snowbird, spending February each year in Palm Desert to keep following the California sunshine.
All of Jean’s happiest times were when she was surrounded by family. This became particularly true after losing Bob in 2021.
She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law Kathy and Scott Sorensen, Teri and John Voorhes, Judi and Erik Crawford and Tony Varesio. She will join her eldest son Kevin Ryan and her beloved daughter Maureen (Mo) Varesio, having lost both to cancer too soon. Through her children she leaves behind many grandchildren: John Sorensen, Chris Sorensen, Ryan Sorensen, Kelsey Snow née Sorensen, Justin Williams, Kendall Varesio, Caleb Crawford, Robert Voorhes, Max Voorhes and Jon-Robert Crawford. Her grandchildren went on to add additional great- grandchildren to round out the roster: Sierra and Donald Sorensen, Kip and Rhett Sorensen, Georgia and Soren Snow, Hampton, Maureen (Mo) and Delilah Mackey and Miles and Skylar Fish. She will be missed by brothers David Nugent and Honorary Judge Thomas Nugent of San Diego, their beautiful families, and countless East Coast relatives. A private gathering with family will honor her memory at a future date. Donations may be directed to AbilityPath (where her grandson, Robert Voorhes attended)
You may also donate blood as throughout illnesses her family and Jean benefitted from transfusions and the medical community.