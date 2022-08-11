OBIT - Jean Marie Ryan.jpg

Jean Marie Ryan, née Nugent passed away, surrounded by love, at home on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Jean was born in Norwood, Massachusetts. She resided through the early years in Bloomfield, New Jersey and Beaver Creek, Ohio and more recently in Folsom and Grass Valley.

She graduated from Bridgewater State College (‘52) with a teaching credential in elementary education. She found love and married her husband Bob Ryan - they went on to have five beautiful children and over 65 years of marriage. In 1970 she moved to Livermore, California where she resided with her family for 46 wonderful years.  