Jean Stuart Bonde, 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Jean was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on Oct. 31, 1934, to David and Flora (Moffat) Critchlow and was the beloved wife of Wayne Leo Bonde for the last 43 years.
Jean grew up in Livermore and graduated from Livermore High School. She worked as a civil service employee for the Department of Defense and later as a secretary at the Livermore VA Medical Center. Jean was an avid stamp collector and traveler, spending time in Europe and the Far East. Jean and Wayne traversed the U.S. five times in their motor home and visited all 21 Spanish
missions in California.
Jean was an animal lover and most passionate about her dogs and horses. She volunteered at the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge as a tour bus guide and developed a love for the wild Chincoteague ponies during the time she and Wayne lived there. Jean was also known for her love of Hershey’s chocolate and always having her door open for gatherings of family, friends, and the Buy Back Babes.
In addition to her husband Wayne, Jean is survived by her children, Kathy (David) Ferreira, David (Pamela) Lasorda, Wayne (Brenda) Bonde, Mary Bonde, Juliann (John) Banke, and Matthew (Dana Kristina) Bonde. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A memorial tribute will be held in the future on Chincoteague Island for family and friends. Arrangements by Copeland’s Sewickley.