Jean Talbot, aged 87, passed peacefully into heaven with family by her side.
Born in Rolfe, Iowa, to Roy and G. Sally Schonberger, Jean grew up on the farm and attended Des Moines Township. She held accounting jobs at Berkeley Labs, Liberty House, TAP Plastics, and Ideal Storage.
Jean blessed many with her generosity, and cared for many family and friends in her home in Livermore. She enjoyed camping and travelling with family.
She is survived by children Lori (Brad) Briegleb and Chris (Connie) Talbot, stepdaughter Tanna Orr, brother Jack (Mary Rae) Schonberger, grandchildren Alana Briegleb, Tony, Jennifer and Gina Talbot, Ian Overaas, Sean McNamara, and Brian Bay, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Sally, and sisters Joyce O’Donnell and B. Joan Hood. We are grateful to Jack, his wife Mary Rae Lehman, and Ace Hospice for the care they gave Jean in her last days.