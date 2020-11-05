Jean Verry Pollard ("Jean Bean"), a long-time resident of Pleasanton, died on Oct. 16, 2020, at the age of 75, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Jean was born to Russell and Annie Verry in Wilmington, North Carolina. She graduated from New Hanover High School, where she was a member of the marching band. She went on to earn her nursing degree from James Walker Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1966.
She worked as a registered nurse in Alabama and North Carolina before she met the love of her life and moved to California. She then began her 38-year career at the Veterans Hospital, Livermore Division. She volunteered at the East Bay Stand Down for homeless veterans and would often talk about the time she went to Southern California and helped injured civilians after the Northridge Earthquake in 1994.
Jean retired from the VA in 2013. She was honored to care for America's veterans.
After moving to California, she married her ‘sweetheart,' David Pollard, Sr., on Oct. 8, 1977. Together, they built a beautiful life and enjoyed boating and fishing together with their family. They loved the holidays and started many traditions that have continued over the years.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Herrick (Jason) of Pleasanton; step-children, Debra Pollard of Klamath Falls, Oregon, David Pollard, Jr. of Magalia, California, Ruth Pollard-Flores (Ron) of Livermore, and Shirley Pollard (Eric) of Livermore; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 1999.
The beach was Jean's ‘happy place.’ She loved to collect seashells and walk barefoot in the sand. She loved to throw a party for any reason, enjoyed baking holiday goodies and made the best fried chicken. She was a long-time member of GraceWay Church and treasured her bible study group. She enjoyed crocheting, winning at the slot machines and playing bingo and skip-bo. She was known for her beautiful handwriting and perfect hair-never a strand out of place. Her smile could light up a room.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Jean will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at GraceWay Church, 1183 Quarry Lane, in Pleasanton. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is no space available to the public. The service will be live streamed to allow for virtual attendance. Please use https://youtu.be/3avLAfX3wRk if you wish to do so.
The family prefers donations in her memory be made to the staff at Sunol Creek Memory Care at www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-jean-pollard-jean-bean or checks can be mailed check directly to Sunol Cree with ‘In Memory of Jean’ on the memo line.