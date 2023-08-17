Jeane Anna Tierney Rashé passed away at the age of 90 quietly in her home on the evening of June 8, 2023, in Tracy, California. She was of sound mind and health, and active in her community, up to, and including the day she passed.
Jeane was born in Oakland, California, on Feb. 27, 1933, to Leo Francis Tierney, and Edna Jean Able. She met James Rashé in 1952 when they were in the wedding party of mutual friends. Jeane and Jim had their own wedding party on May 24, 1953. They lived in Hayward, California after their marriage, then moved to Livermore, California in 1959 to raise their family of five children.
When Jim retired from the sheriff’s department 1985, they moved to the San Joaquin River Club in Tracy, California, where they lived until they both passed away, only nine months apart.
Jeane raised five kids and went to Las Positas Collage while doing so. She was a public servant who served as a school board member at Calvary Christian School, worked for the Livermore Police Department’s crime analysis unit, was a certified Weight Watchers instructor, spent time flower arranging at Helen’s Blossom Shop, volunteered to be club president at the SJRC and enjoyed staying physically active.
Jeane loved people and took pride in her family and friends. She was always quick to share photos and updates and enjoyed lively conversations. She was a voracious reader, loved the news, jigsaw and word puzzles, playing the stock market, and her garden – especially the flowers. She enjoyed card games with her friends, participating in Bible studies with her church community, and loved interacting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jeane was preceded in death by her husband, James, father Leo, mother Edna, brother Robert, sister Flora, brother Richard, her son-in-law Stephen (Julie) and daughter-in-law Rebecca (David).
She is survived by her children; Dennis (Kelly), Julie DeCosta, Peter (Lynne), David (Jackie), and Patrick; her 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren; and her brother Ronald.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the San Joaquin River Club, in Tracy, California. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wreaths Across America - San Joaquin Valley National Military Cemetery where she will be interred with Jim in a private family ceremony.