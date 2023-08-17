OBIT - Jeane Anna Tierney Rashé.jpg

Jeane Anna Tierney Rashé passed away at the age of 90 quietly in her home on the evening of June 8, 2023, in Tracy, California. She was of sound mind and health, and active in her community, up to, and including the day she passed.

Jeane was born in Oakland, California, on Feb. 27, 1933, to Leo Francis Tierney, and Edna Jean Able. She met James Rashé in 1952 when they were in the wedding party of mutual friends. Jeane and Jim had their own wedding party on May 24, 1953. They lived in Hayward, California after their marriage, then moved to Livermore, California in 1959 to raise their family of five children.