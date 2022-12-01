Jeanette was born Jeanette Arline Love. Her natural father, Arlin Love, was lost fighting a forest fire when she was just three years old. Her mother, Signa Mae, later remarried Alfred Field and he legally adopted her, and she became Jeanette Field. It is one of life’s grand coincidences that at her birth her name was “Love” because that is the one word that most describes her life.
Love of her husband, Vincent Frevola, married for 56 years, until his passing in 2004. Love of his father, Nonny (James Vincent Frevola), a sweet man whom they cared for in their home on School Sreett in Pleasanton until his passing. Love of their four lovely daughters, Cindy Engel, Denean Gable, Nancy Strohmeyer and Marianne Sekany. Love of her 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Jeanette was the embodiment of LOVE. The children in the neighborhood knew there was always a cookie and a smile for them at her home. The students at Amador High and Foothill High knew that she was there to help, quietly, and with love in the library. Her daughters knew that the gentle but firm parenting she administered was given in love.