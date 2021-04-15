Jeanette Marion Mataras (née Fornaciari) was born in San Francisco on July 25, 1932, and died peacefully at her home in Pleasanton, on March 23, 2021.
At the age of 10, Jeanette's family moved to Livermore, where her parents opened their first of many restaurants and delicatessens. With her parents working 12- to 14-hour days, she learned responsibility at a young age by being tasked with taking care of the home, her younger brother, and serving her country. With the United States active in World War II, Jeanette proudly remembered doing her part as a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol, recording and reporting all aircraft movement to federal aviation authorities.
In 1950, she graduated from Livermore High School. Soon after, she moved to Hawaii, where she learned how to surf and aspired to continue her university studies. However, it wasn't long before her obligations at home required her to return to Livermore to help her parents run their businesses. Regardless, Jeanette did not give up on her education. She earned her associate's degree in dental hygiene from what is now the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, and began working as a hygienist at the VA hospital in Livermore shortly after receiving her diploma.
Her love of music and dancing led her to meet her future husband, Dimitrios Mataras, at a popular dance club in San Francisco in 1955. Two years later, they began what turned out to be a marriage of 63 years, living throughout the Bay Area before settling in Pleasanton in 1988. Together, they became successful restaurant owners and real estate managers, perhaps known best for Dimitri's Delicatessen in the Irvington district in Fremont. In addition, they were dedicated parishioners of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Resurrection in Castro Valley, which they loyally supported for over 40 years.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Dimitrios, and is survived by their two daughters and their husbands, Natalie and Manos Pirounakis and Sandra and Alfredo Stefani; three grandchildren, Marco Stefani, Vincent Stefani, and Anthony Pirounakis; two great-grandchildren, Luca and Noelle Stefani; and her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Karen Fornaciari and their children, Shelly and Neal Fornaciari, and their children and grandchildren.