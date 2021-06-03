Jeannette T. Dupre was born in Baltimore, Maryland, at the John Hopkins hospital, and was raised in Barstow, California.
Mojave Desert daughter of Roy T. Hill and Carmen/Bill Pense. She graduated Barstow High in 1960, the Ruffians. She was married to Charles Dupre Jr., USMC 1962.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Dupre, and her best friend, Tom Cox; half-sister, Carrie Ephgrave, her husband, Ed Ephgrave; Kathy Johnson; her half-brother (Richard Beauchamp) wife; and her half-brother, John Gresham Beauchamp, and his wife, Ilze. She was a mother, community organizer, friend.
My mother enjoyed sewing and selling Amway and Princess House Crystal. She loved cats, and always had a cat to keep her company. She was divorced in 1984, and she moved to Barstow to spend some time with her adopted mom, Carmen Pense, as she was ill and she passed on. She then returned to Pleasanton in 1985, where she found the love of her life, Bob Burke, who treated her well until he was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in 1986.
My mother threw a wake at the local pub, because she believed in celebrating the life someone lived, not the brooding. She met a wonderful man who became her best friend in 1986, Tom Cox. Tom and her were like two peas in a pod. They were together every day for over 30 years before he was diagnosed with dementia.
She became part of the transportation board and was the captain of neighborhood watch in Livermore for Gardella Plaza. She was their captain for over 10 years. She helped a lot of people with transportation needs and worked with elderly to get them a van to take them to the stores, etc. She liked to go explore new places, she enjoyed museums and crafts, sewing, and she loved to take photographs. There were many outings and luncheons that she organized.
She liked visiting with people, either by sending out cards or by phone calls. She was a beautiful soul, she did creative memories and created scrapbooks, and she was avid reader of books. She liked James Patterson, who was one of her favorite authors, as well as who-done-it novels like “Murder, She Wrote,” by Angela Lansbury. She loved cooking shows and collecting recipes. It was one of her favorite things to do, and one of her favorite chefs, Jaques Pipen, Paula Dean, Bobby Flay and Julia Child.
She was raised Catholic and went to mass, but as years passed, she became more spiritual than religious. Her spirit was raised when people would stop by, call her or send her cards. She enjoyed getting out and talking to people, and I always teased her she should have her own radio show. She didn't put on airs, she basically told you what she thought, and if you didn't like it, oh well. You always knew where you stood with her, because she wasn't fake. She would tell you how it was, and matter of factly. I'm saddened by her loss and will miss her very much.
There was a year of COVID-19 before I could put this together, and now looking back on the year, so much has happened, and I think about her a lot more.
Tom fell ill with dementia October 2019, and he's now with his family. I know how difficult it is to try to remain focused on the day-to-day tasks when you're grieving the loss of a loved one. Sometimes, the days go quickly, and others very slowly, and sometimes you'll open up something and you’re reminded, or you hear a song or driving along, you find yourself thinking, “I should call and tell her that,” then you realize you can't because she isn't here anymore.
There's a lot of things this last year I would have told her, but sometimes I just write them down and let it go. I know she's in a better place and isn't suffering anymore. The health issues were complicated and over time, we tried to make the best of it.
I love you and always will.
