Longtime Livermore resident, Jeff Huntsman passed away on March 13, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was 62. Jeff was born in Barberton, Ohio to Violet Huntsman of West Virginia. Jeff graduated from Cal High in 1976 and soon after joined the Marine Corps. Upon honorable discharge, Jeff worked as a computer operator at Pacific Bell and then was a 22-year employee at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Jeff was kind, intelligent, loving and generous. He loved his family and friends. He loved to talk, he loved history … especially Egyptian history and playing chess. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. He leaves behind his wife and best friend of 43 years, Kathy. He leaves his sister Terrie Bourassa (Jeff); mother-in-law Faye Spicer; sisters-in-law Judy Schwichtenberg and Sandra Jackson (Joe). He leaves his much-loved seven nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews. Family services were held on March 25. Interment with full military honors took place at San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California. Jeff will live forever in our hearts.
Livermore School of Dance taped a ballet performance Thursday, June 17. The recording was for a future showing at the Bankhead Theater. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)