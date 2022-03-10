On Jan. 30, 2022, Jeffrey E.C. Clark, loving brother, uncle and friend of many, passed away at age 68. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, William Clark and his mother, Dorothy Clark Andrews. He is survived by his sister Ann Clark, nephew Tyler Jones (Heather) and niece Angela Pooler (Charlie), close friend Virginia Scholz, several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeff lived most of his life in Livermore, California and graduated from Chabot College. He had a successful career in the field of technology. Jeff enjoyed his many friends sharing mutual interests in cars, motorcycles and sports. He was an avid lover of music and science fiction. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit.
Donations may be made in Jeff’s honor to the American Cancer Society or the Valley Humane Society, Pleasanton, California.