Jeffrey Scott Potter Jr., resident of Livermore, California, died on June 17, 2023, after succumbing to a long hard-fought battle with addiction. He was deeply cared for by many. His family and friends now join others in the pain and suffering of living after the painful loss of their beloved.
Jeffrey Scott was born July 7, 1989, in Livermore, California to his loving parents, Marlena and Jeff Potter. He was the oldest of four siblings; Hannah, Logan, and Zoe. He took pride in his role as an uncle to nephews Maverick, Maddox, McKade and niece Myla. Jeffrey is also survived by his grandpa Leo, grandma Potter and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family was intensely important to Jeffrey, and even throughout challenging times his heart remained connected to those he loved.
Jeffrey began school in Tracy and graduated from Livermore High School with the class of 2007. Following in his father’s footsteps, Jeffrey began an occupation in the auto body industry and took great pride in his hard work. Jeffrey’s many passions included fishing, the 49ers and spending time with family.
Although Jeffrey is no longer with us earth side, he will continue to live in the hearts of those who loved him. It brings comfort knowing that he joins his beloved Yia Yia with whom he shared a deep and meaningful connection. In addition, he is more recently proceeded in death by his paternal Uncle Roger, who always held Jeffrey’s well-being closely.
“Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself…You may give them your love but not your thoughts, for they have their own thoughts. You may house their bodies but not their souls, for their soul's dwell in the house of tomorrow…” – Kahil Gibran
Services will be held on Friday, June 30 at 1p.m. at Callaghan Mortuary. An online guest book is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary. Burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at the Potter Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the missfoundation.org, an organization providing services for those grieving the death of a child.
