Jeffrey Scott Potter Jr., resident of Livermore, California, died on June 17, 2023, after succumbing to a long hard-fought battle with addiction. He was deeply cared for by many. His family and friends now join others in the pain and suffering of living after the painful loss of their beloved.

Jeffrey Scott was born July 7, 1989, in Livermore, California to his loving parents, Marlena and Jeff Potter. He was the oldest of four siblings; Hannah, Logan, and Zoe. He took pride in his role as an uncle to nephews Maverick, Maddox, McKade and niece Myla. Jeffrey is also survived by his grandpa Leo, grandma Potter and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family was intensely important to Jeffrey, and even throughout challenging times his heart remained connected to those he loved.