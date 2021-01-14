Jenet Alviso, a lifelong resident of Livermore, died unexpectedly on Dec. 12, 2020.
She was predeceased by her father, Jim Alviso. She is survived by her mother, Joan Alviso; brothers, Jason (Cindy) and Jerome; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dog, Bella.
Jenet was born Feb. 21, 1967, in Livermore. She attended St. Michael’s Catholic School and was a second-generation graduate of Granada High School, where she passionately played volleyball and softball. She graduated from San Luis Obispo California State University with a bachelor of science mechanical engineer degree and then received a master’s degree from the University of California Berkeley in construction management. She was working on a PhD for evolution of innovation in the workplace from UC Berkeley.
Jenet received numerous awards, including the San Luis Obispo College Community Award, during her academic years and developed and nurtured many close personal friendships - life-long friendships that continued to hold a significant place in her heart. Jenet spent most of her professional career working at PG&E.
Education was vital to Jenet, and she never missed a chance to encourage others to pursue their educational goals. She will also be remembered for her kindness, her abiding love and loyalty to family and friends, the leadership roles she pursued and the joy she felt hosting family Christmas enchilada dinners and dancing to DDR.
She was deeply loved by all that knew her and will be deeply missed.
Jenet was buried at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Livermore. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to SPCA. A celebration of her life will be planned and announced at a later date when it is safe to do so. The family asks that you spend time with and hug your family, cherish your pets, relish education, make an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in Jenet’s name and make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond. This is what Jenet would wish for you.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Alviso family.