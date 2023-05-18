It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer “Red” Rose-Nelson on April 20, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Jennifer was born in San Jose, California on October 14, 1970, and was a long-time resident of Livermore and Pleasanton. She was a selfless person who loved to be in service to her family and friends and her customers at Jim’s Country Style Restaurant. A passionate 49er and Giants fan, she could fill the room with her contagious laugh. She loved her flower garden, and now with every butterfly and hummingbird that visits, she is with us.
Jennifer is survived by her beloved husband, Lorin, and their two sons, Austin (Monica, son Henry) and Michael Nelson; sisters-in-law Cindy Nelson (partner, Elena Varela), parents John and Linda Annett; her sisters, Terri Rose-Baldwin (husband, Chris Baldwin) and Erin Rose-Hull (husband, Jason, and sons Grant and Beckett) and beloved nieces Kattie Waggoner-Bailey, Jessica Waggoner-Williams, Layne Waggoner and nephew Colton Waggoner.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie Rose-Waggoner, and brother-in-law, Mark Waggoner. Peace to a woman who was loved by so many and who will be missed for a lifetime by her family and friends.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Nelson family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.