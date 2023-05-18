OBIT - Jennifer Rose-Nelson.png

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer “Red” Rose-Nelson on April 20, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Jennifer was born in San Jose, California on October 14, 1970, and was a long-time resident of Livermore and Pleasanton. She was a selfless person who loved to be in service to her family and friends and her customers at Jim’s Country Style Restaurant. A passionate 49er and Giants fan, she could fill the room with her contagious laugh. She loved her flower garden, and now with every butterfly and hummingbird that visits, she is with us.