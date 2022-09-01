The family of Jensen Gerome Ybarra, of Livermore, California, is saddened to announce his passing on Aug. 15, 2022. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jensen was born on Sept. 10, 1986, in Livermore, California, the youngest of Karen (Sandvig) and Gerome Ybarra. As a child, he loved spending time fishing with his grandfather, playing street hockey, basketball and any other sport with his brother and neighborhood friends. He stood out as a champion linebacker (#53) for the Amador Valley Dons football team, graduating from Amador Valley High School in 2005.
After receiving his BA in agriculture business from California Polytechnic State University in 2009, dedication to his roots brought Jensen back to Pleasanton, where destiny led him to meet his wife and best friend, Perri (Royea). They were married in June of 2017 and settled down as a happy couple in Livermore to enjoy a wonderful life, abundant with family, friends and their beloved golden doodle, Ruthie. In Aug. of 2021, life expanded as the couple joyfully welcomed their son, Callan, who was the pride and joy of Jensen’s world. As a father, Jensen beamed when Callan reached new milestones, and his favorite time was spent making new memories with his family. The two were often seen singing and dancing to Callan’s favorite song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” It was common to see Callan riding next to daddy on the golf cart.
Jensen was regarded as an amazing friend, a positive thinker and made it a personal goal to excel, whether at home, play or work. He delighted in discussing business strategies and, as senior sales director at Supermicro, was proud to be an integral part of the company’s progressive development
Jensen was a natural, multi-sport athlete — a true competitor, whether he picked up a bat, a racket or any ball. With enviable skills on the course, Jensen had a true passion for golf. He was an admired member at Wente Golf Course and aspired to play at the toughest venues and to teach his son the intricacies of the game.
Jensen is survived by his wife, Perri; and their son Callan; parents Karen and Gerome Ybarra; sisters Gina (Tony) Rivalie, Dana (Matt) Kingsborough; brother Trevor (Marie) Ybarra; mother and father-in-law Kelli and Rob Royea; brothers-in-law Alex (Liz) Royea, Spencer (Erica) Royea; nieces Bella Rivalie and Rian Ybarra; nephews Antonio Rivalie and Cole Ybarra; and countless relatives and friends.
To honor Jensen’s memory, friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street in Pleasanton, California. A reception will follow at noon at the Callippe Preserve Golf Course, 8500 Clubhouse Drive, Pleasanton, California. We welcome anyone who knew him to attend and share stories of his wonderful life.
