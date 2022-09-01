Jensen Gerome Ybarra

The family of Jensen Gerome Ybarra, of Livermore, California, is saddened to announce his passing on Aug. 15, 2022. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. 

Jensen was born on Sept. 10, 1986, in Livermore, California, the youngest of Karen (Sandvig) and Gerome Ybarra. As a child, he loved spending time fishing with his grandfather, playing street hockey, basketball and any other sport with his brother and neighborhood friends. He stood out as a champion linebacker (#53) for the Amador Valley Dons football team, graduating from Amador Valley High School in 2005. 