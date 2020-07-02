Jerry E. Blackmore was born Aug. 19, 1940, in Great Falls, Montana. He was the only child of Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Blackmore and grew up in Duluth and Ely, Minnesota.
The family moved to Castro Valley, California, when Jerry was a freshman in high school. He played several sports and graduated from Castro Valley High School in 1958.
He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from San Jose State University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha, and earned an MBA in taxation. He was a member of the California Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs.
Jerry served in the military in Vietnam from 1962-1963. He moved to Livermore, California, with his former wife, Dona Fraser Blackmore, in 1964. They had two sons, Andy Blackmore of Arizona and Tyler Blackmore of New Jersey.
Jerry was a former board member and treasurer for the Junior Golf Association of Northern California, past president of the Northern California Golf Association, and past president and a member of the Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton, California. He was a former board member for the United States Golf Association and was part-owner of Auburn Valley Golf and Country Club in Auburn, California.
In 1992 he played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with professional golfer Neal Lancaster. They made the 54-hole cut and were paired in the final round with Lawrence Taylor and pro golfer Fred Funk. In 1993 he was placed on the holding board for the Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach, California, and worked with the Northern California Golf Association on the ground breaking for Livermore's new golf course, Poppy Ridge, in 1996.
In 2001 Jerry moved to Green Valley, Arizona, and traveled around the country in his RV, living part of the year in Minnesota. During his retirement, he played as much golf as possible and served on various boards as an accountant. He was an active member of the Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley.
He passed away June 23, 2020, from complications after surgery and continued kidney failure. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622