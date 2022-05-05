Jerry W. Robinson passed away on April 19, 2022, in Woodinville, Washington. Jerry was born on Sept. 27, 1932, in Vancouver, Washington to Fred and Irene Robinson (Harrington).
After graduating in 1960 from Washington State University with an electrical engineering degree, he and his wife, Jean McLean Robinson moved to Livermore with their two children, Mike and Anne. The family spent the next 14 years in the Bay Area, where Jerry worked for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory working on nuclear fusion experiments. During those years, Jean and Jerry added two more children to the happy family, Bill and Susan, and were very involved in their local church, school district and community theater. Jerry had a beautiful tenor singing voice and could sight-read and harmonize with ease, competing statewide with his barbershop quartet group.
In 1974, the Robinsons moved back to Washington state. Jerry purchased a small apple orchard in Okanagan Valley which he farmed until 1986, when he took a position as an electrical engineer at Grand Coulee Dam. While at the dam, Jerry was instrumental in upgrading high voltage switching gear and transformers protecting the NW electrical grid. Jerry spent much of his retirement in Spokane, Washington, gardening, volunteering, and cheering on the Seahawks and Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Jerry is survived by his four children and their spouses, Mike and Lisa Robinson of Wenatchee, Anne Grant of Bothell, Bill and Kim Robinson of Centennial, Colorado and Susan Robinson and Scott Furman of Menlo Park, California: nine grandchildren, Lauren Grant, Meredith Robinson, Lindsay Bachman, Jamie Grant, Morgan Robinson, James Robinson, Colleen Robinson, Zach Furma and Jace Furman, and three great-grandchildren, Amira, Alena and Sloane.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Creston Christian Church in Creston, Washington or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.