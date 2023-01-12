On Dec. 14, 2022, Jess passed away peacefully in his home with his wife, sister, and niece by his side.
He had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer in 2020. Through the last three years, he had chemotherapy treatments and traveled when treatments allowed him comfort.
Jess was born Oct. 6, 1943, to Jess and Pauline Silva in Alameda, California. He grew up as one of four children. The family lived in Alameda throughout his graduation from Encinal High School.
At the age of 5, Jess began playing his trumpet, which continued throughout high school (in the school band, the Dixie jazz band and various school functions). Jess also played with various musician groups in San Francisco until his early 20s.
Jess attended two years of city college. In 1965, he went to work for Addressograph-Multigraph. He started in the mail and distribution center and worked his way up to lead service manager for the San Francisco office and then the Oakland office.
In 1974, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory hired him into the mechanical engineering print room to work on research and development equipment maintenance, then moved him to the engineering measurements calibration laboratory. During this time, he traveled extensively to and from the Nevada test site, working on various events. In 1993, he medically retired from the laboratory.
Jess’ father passed in 1997, and his mother followed in 2000.
In 2002, he married Kathy Silva. They made their residence in Livermore. They enjoyed fishing and traveling and spending time with his family.
Jess enjoyed watching westerns (especially John Wayne ones) and a large number of sports. You could always tell when he did not agree with the referees about decisions that were made. Even though he knew his time was limited. he kept a face forward attitude, and he always used his sense of humor to keep going forward.
In addition to his loving wife, Kathy, Jess is survived by three daughters from a previous marriage, Lisa (Curt), Michelle, and Kimberly; two grandchildren, Cierra and Connor; sister, Tami (Paul); nephew, Jess Andrew (Nicole); great-grandnephew, Jess Richard; great-grandniece, Mikayla; niece Nicki (John); and great-grandnephew, John V.
Private services will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Jan. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. Please contact family for further details. Please offer any donations in Jess’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research hospital at stjude.org.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Silva family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.
