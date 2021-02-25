Jesse Elias Banuelos Jr. passed away at the age of 56, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, after succumbing to complications due to COVID-19.
Jesse was born in Mountain View, California, on Feb. 14, 1964, to Jesse Sr. (deceased) and Maria Banuelos. Jesse met his wife, Doreen, two years after high school, and they were married Sept. 17, 1988, in Sunnyvale, California.
Jesse worked in construction since his early 20s. He enjoyed spending his time coaching his kid's sports teams, going on motorcycle runs, going to car shows, dirt bike riding, and camping with his family and friends. Family (blood and otherwise) meant the world to Jesse.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Doreen; their children, Amanda and fiancé Matt, Gabriel and fiancé Mitchell, and Daniel and his wife Charlotte; Jesse’s grandchildren, Izaak, Adrien, Tyler and Naomi; his mother, Maria; his brother, Joe; sisters, Lupe, Rosemary, and Bertha; and brother, Robert (Bob); along with his nieces and nephews, Joey, Al, Robert, Johnny, Carlos, Alex, Vanessa, Ariana, Joey, Leticia and Robert Jr. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse, and nephew, Anthony.
