Jimmie Lee Bauman

Jimmie L. Bauman died of a heart attack at age 89. He was the fifth child of parents George L. and Frances S. Bauman in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. His siblings, Robert, Della, Georgia and Lloyd preceded him in death. He also lost his only child and son Kurt in 2005.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his wife of nearly 70 years, Ruth Curtis Bauman. They met in high school in Mt. Vernon, Indiana and wed in November 1952. Five months later Jim was drafted into the Army during the Korean conflict. He was stationed at Camp Atterbury, Indiana and transferred to Camp Carson, Colorado. He attended DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, obtaining an associate degree in electronic technology.
After moving to Ft. Worth, Texas he continued his education at Arlington State University. In 1960 he moved to Livermore, California for employment at Sandia Laboratories, retiring in December 1994 as a member of Technology Staff, Weapons Subsystem Division.
He will be cremated with no services. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Bauman family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.