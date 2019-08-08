Jimmy Berry McCraw

Jimmy, 74, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to the late Joe and Ann McCraw on February 4, 1945. He was the second of three children: Wayne, Jimmy and Launa. At age 8, he lost his mother. In 1953 his father married Kay, who had two other children: Ethel and Teddy, and later the couple had Jorene.
When Jimmy was a boy, they moved to Alameda, then Castro Valley, and in 1958 moved to Livermore, Calif. Jimmy graduated in 1962 from Livermore High School. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1964 and served until 1968. He then worked in construction, for PG&E, and in 1972 got his dream job as a Livermore firefighter. He retired as a Captain after 30 years of serving his community.
In 1975 he and Judi settled in Manteca where they raised their family until 2014. They then moved to their mountain property, where they built their dream cabin.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Judi, and their children Tami De Jong and her husband Duane, Dustin McCraw and his wife Heidi, and Joey Glendenning and her husband Ansel. He was Papa to grandchildren Devon, Logan, Miller and Lacy. Jimmy is survived by his younger sister Launa Lindbeck, and his sisters-in-law Dixie Skundberg and Elsie Martin.
Jimmy reunited with his parents and his siblings Teddy, Wayne, and Ethel in Heaven on August 1, 2019.
Jimmy had a great love for the Lord and shared that love with others! He loved his family and people in general (where everyone was his neighbor). He also had a love of fishing and being on the mountain. His final resting place will be on the mountain that he loved so much!
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at West Point Community Covenant Church at 22264 Hwy, 26, West Point, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Jimmy’s church (at above address), or your favorite charity.