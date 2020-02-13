Jo-Ann Braden

Jo-Ann was born in Oakland, California, to Bonner and Robert Arthur Dana. Despite a valiant fight against cancer, she passed away at home in the presence of her husband Richard (Dick) Braden on Feb. 11. During their 50 years of marriage they shared their love with two daughters, Joanne and Cindy, along with five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Jo-Ann graduated from San Ramon High School in Danville, California, and became an accountant, working for Job Corps, Motor Truck Distributors, and Roy Jensen Construction. She later obtained her contractor’s license, building homes and doing remodels.
Jo-Ann enjoyed horses, spending many years with the E Wa Tom Lih Kinh Appaloosa Club in Livermore, serving on the board and as president. She was awarded a life membership to the National Appaloosa Horse Club.
Jo-Ann's love of bowling got her involved in several leagues and she served as secretary to some of the senior leagues at Granada Bowl in Livermore. She also bowled with the Granada Match Club.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m., March 17, at Beeb's Restaurant at the Los Positas Golf Course in Livermore. Donations may be made to Hope Hospice or a charity of choice. Callaghan Mortuary is handling arrangements and an online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.