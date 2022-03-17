Jo Johnson, 86, longtime resident of Dublin, peacefully passed away on Jan. 23, 2002, with her loved ones at her side following a battle with lung and brain cancer.
Jo was born May 13, 1935, in Van Buren, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Robert Randolph Knight and Celia Jane (Wackerly) White. The family moved from Arkansas to Oakland, California, where she was raised from early childhood through high school.
She moved to Los Angeles and started her life-long restaurant career. She was a carhop at the Original Mel’s Diner in Los Angeles, owned and operated her own café in Turlock until she met, and married, Norman Denver "Johnny" Johnson. She continued in the restaurant business as a waitress at Francesco’s, in Oakland, for many years, serving Al Davis of the Oakland Raiders as well as other sports personalities. She also served at the Copper Skillet in Dublin, and Emil Villa’s Hickory Pit, in Walnut Creek, until she retired, in 2019. She didn’t just serve up a cup of joe or a hot meal to her customers, she dished out a heart full of love and kindness, mixed with a sense of humor and sassiness that only she was known and loved for. She was always eager to listen and get to know every one of her “regulars,” on a personal level.
She loved people, chocolate and animals. Her crazy bird Maynard, dogs Snoopy and Michelle. She loved football and the Denver Bronco’s and conversations over a great glass of wine and good food, but she loved Christmas with her family and friends most of all. Christmas was celebrated at her house each year, filled with family traditions, laughter, love, games (Uno and Monopoly ran for almost 24 hours), music, surprises, delicious food and a special ornament for each family member and/or friend would be carefully hung on the beautiful Christmas tree. Her house was filled with ceramic Christmas villages, Santa’s, sparkling lights, reindeer and more. She ran a ceramic business, in Bakersfield, with her brother Duke and sister Mary Lou for a few years. Family and friends enjoyed the beautiful items they poured and painted. She loved doing jigsaw puzzles, in her spare time. She was known for having tons of puzzles in all shapes and sizes. Once completed, she would frame them and give them to her friends and customers.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Sunshine Johnson (aka, Jackie Shirle Johnson). Nieces, Sandi Rhodes, Janice Knight, Debbie Knight, Jeanne Robles, Vicki McCartney and Judy Williams. Great-nieces, Shawna Gruidl, Amber McCartney, Jaime Melendrez, Leah Moerschel and Jennifer Rhodes. Great-nephews, Ronnie Riveira Jr. and Troy Williams. Great-great nieces, Kinsley Gruidl, Aiyana Melendrez, and Nalia Moerschel. Great-great nephews, Dominic Melendrez, Noah Moerschel, Dylan Rhodes, Kalani Riveira and Reed Williams.
In addition to her parents, Jo was predeceased by her husband, Norman Denver "Johnny" Johnson, brothers, George Knight, Ernest Knight, Delmo (Dale) Knight, Julius (Duke) Knight, Robert (Bob) Knight and sister, Mary Lou Salas and great-nephew, Randy Rhodes.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, California. Lunch to follow at Casa Orozco Mexican Restaurant, 325 South L Street, Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Jo in a special way may make a gift in her memory to: Kaiser Hospice, 200 Muir Road, Martinez, California, 94553, or East County Animal Shelter, 4595 Gleason Drive, Dublin, California, 94568.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Johnson family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.