Jo Johnson, 86, long-time resident of Dublin, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with cancer, Jan. 23, 2022, at her residence, with loved ones by her side. Jo was born May 13, 1935, in Van Buren, Arkansas, the daughter of Robert Randolph Knight and Celia Jane (Wackerly) White. The family moved from Arkansas to Oakland, California, where she was raised from early childhood through high school. She moved to Los Angeles and started her life-long restaurant career; a carhop at the Original Mel's Diner in Los Angeles, owned/operated her own cafe in Turlock; (until she met, fell in love, and married Johnny Johnson); waitressed at Francesco's in Oakland for many years, serving Al Davis and other sports personalities, Copper Skillet in Dublin, Emil Villa Hickory Pit in Walnut Creek (to name a few). She didn't just serve up a cup of Joe or a hot meal to her customers. She dished out a heart full of love and kindness; mixed with a sense of humor and sassiness only she was known and loved for. Always eager to listen and get to know each and every one of her "regulars" on a personal level.
She loved people, animals, her crazy bird Maynard, dogs Snoopy and Michelle! She loved football and the Denver Broncos, conversations over a glass of great wine, but she loved Christmas with her family and friends most of all. Christmas was celebrated at her house each year, filled with family traditions, laughter, love, games, music, surprises, delicious food and a special ornament for each family member and/or friend on the amazingly beautiful Christmas tree. Her house was filled with ceramic Christmas villages, Santa's and more. She ran a ceramic business, in Bakersfield, with her brother, Duke, and sister, Mary Lou, for a few years and the family reaped the benefits of all the beautiful items they poured and painted, on display, in her home.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Sunshine Johnson (aka Jackie Shirle Johnson), nieces; Sandi Rhodes, Janice Knight, Debbie Knight, Jeanne Robles, Vicki McCartney and Judy Williams; great-nieces; Shawna Gruidl, Amber McCartney, Jaime Melendrez, Leah Moerschel and Jennifer Rhodes; great-nephews Ronnie Riveira, Jr., and Troy Williams; great-great-niece, Kinsley Gruidl and great-great-nephew, Kalani Riveira and Reed Gruidl.
In addition to her parents, Jo was predeceased by her husband Johnny Johnson (Jan. 26, 1988) brothers, George Knight, Ernest Knight, Delmo (Dale) Knight, Julius (Duke) Knight, Robert (Bob) Knight and sister, Mary Lou Salas.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, California. Please join Jo's family for refreshments and a light lunch afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Jo in a special way may make gifts in her memory to: Kaiser Hospice, 200 Muir Road, Martinez, California, 94553, or East County Animal Shelter, 4595 Gleason Drive, Dublin, California, 94568.