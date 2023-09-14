Born at home, ahead of her time, during a snowstorm in the small Minnesota town of Spicer to EJ and Irene Rykken in February 1936. Joie was hurriedly baptized with the name Elaine, but her middle name Joanne was far more fitting, as she proved bold and brave, charismatic and clever, loyal and loving - just like Jo from Little Women, one of her favorite books.

Avid reader and storyteller, Joie grew up alongside her best friend and sister Bobbie (Robinette) on what they would both say was the prettiest of all of the 10,000 Minnesota lakes. The Rykken girls benefited from an idyllic childhood from the mid 30’s to the mid 50’s. Raised by kind, loving, generous parents with plenty of family nearby in a tightly woven community built around the lake.