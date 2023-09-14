Born at home, ahead of her time, during a snowstorm in the small Minnesota town of Spicer to EJ and Irene Rykken in February 1936. Joie was hurriedly baptized with the name Elaine, but her middle name Joanne was far more fitting, as she proved bold and brave, charismatic and clever, loyal and loving - just like Jo from Little Women, one of her favorite books.
Avid reader and storyteller, Joie grew up alongside her best friend and sister Bobbie (Robinette) on what they would both say was the prettiest of all of the 10,000 Minnesota lakes. The Rykken girls benefited from an idyllic childhood from the mid 30’s to the mid 50’s. Raised by kind, loving, generous parents with plenty of family nearby in a tightly woven community built around the lake.
She attended St. Olaf College, majoring in English, and also studied at the University of Oslo in Norway. It was at St. Olaf that she met Quintin (QJ) - a student a year ahead of her, majoring in chemistry. They married in Spicer on a cold winter day a few days before Christmas in 1957. She graduated early to join QJ in Berkeley where he was getting his PhD. She began teaching junior high school. They settled in Livermore in the late 50’s, and Jo quickly set about knitting together the sort of small-town fabric she grew up with for the two of them.
She loved making fast friends of strangers, joining book clubs, serving on committees designed to improve the lives of others, finding a community through church and neighbors, joining clubs and quickly raising her hand for volunteer opportunities. Jo was a master teacher, puppeteer, business owner, gardener, caretaker, mother, and grandmother. Jo enjoyed swimming, sailing, camping, backpacking, traveling, cooking, baking, and learning about the lives of others.
When her youngest started school, she too started school again for her K-12 credential. She taught at Portola, Maitland Henry, and Rancho Las Positas. For 26 years, she thoroughly enjoyed teaching so many 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders who often called her JJ. She retired early to help out with the scientific software business started by Quintin after he also retired early from the Lab – but she always missed her kids.
Fiercely proud of her own Norwegian heritage, champion of women’s rights, and equality for all.
She was preceded in death by Quintin, her husband of 61 years, her parents, multiple cousins, aunts, uncles, and nearly all brother and sister in laws, as well as her own beloved sister.
Effervescent and filled with ideas, eager to play, quick to smile, generous with her laughter, and always finding the good even in a bad situation. She will continue to be missed by her kids and their spouses Kaj Johnson (Karen), Maj Cole (Scott) and their son Bo who was lucky enough to call her both a grandmother and neighbor as well as the Norwegian term for mother’s mother – Mormor.
A celebration of life will be held at her church of more than 60 years - Holy Cross Lutheran in Livermore - on Friday, Sept. 22, at 1p.m. with a reception to follow.
Donations in her name may be made to Open Heart Kitchen.