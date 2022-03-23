Joan was born in Oakland and moved to Livermore with her family when she was in elementary school. She graduated from Livermore High School in 1957 and went on to attend Modesto Junior College, then on to work for Sandia National Laboratories from 1958 until 1997.
When Joan married Louis H. Madsen, she went from City Girl to Country Girl. Joan was preceded in death by her parents John and Frances Hughes and husband Louis H. Madsen, and is survived by her son David Madsen, daughter Annette (Annie) Warner, grandson Austin Andrade, step-grandkids, Wes Andrade, Jessica Wharff and Marie Mahan; son-in-law Roy Warner, daughter-in-law Becky Madsen and brothers Don Hughes and John Hughes and their families.
As a youth Joan worked at her family’s grocery store, Livermore Commercial and later the Vittle Vendor. She was a cheerleader/song leader and says she ran every touchdown with the football team. She was active in Job’s Daughters. Joan loved to support the youth. She was a 4-H Beef Leader and chaperoned many FFA trips even after she didn’t have a student in high school. Joan and Louie loved their road trips antiquing. They came home with various items (mannequins, buggies, a chuckwagon, and fiberglass farm animals including an alligator), for Joan’s Farm and Pumpkin Patch (originally known as Joan and Wanda’s).
Joan loved all the trips (New Zealand, Australia, Branson, Hawaii, Virginia, Pennsylvania) she got to go on with Annie, Roy and Freddie. She was very happy that the whole family and some friends went together on a Baltic Sea Cruise in July 2019. Joan loved her Pumpkin Patch which has been open for 31 years. Per Joan’s request her Pumpkin Patch legacy will continue, and we will be open again this October. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Jr. Livestock Auction Boosters, PO Box 3176, Livermore, California, 94551 or to a different non-profit of your choice. The celebration of life will be held April 3, 2022.