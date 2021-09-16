It's been almost a year since our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and longtime Livermore resident and real estate broker was laid to rest. Please join her family on Oct. 2, 2021 at Cornerstone Fellowship in Livermore as we celebrate how she impacted our lives and the community around her. We ask that you help us by sharing any special memories you have of her. The service will start at 10:30 a.m., and a light lunch will follow. Therefore, an RSVP is requested by Sept. 20, 2021.
RSVP to JoanKumparak2021@gmail.com. Masks are required and social distancing encouraged. If a donation would like to be made in memory of Joan, she requested Croatian Scholarship Fund (CSF), P.O. Box 290, San Ramon, California, 94583, or www.croatianscholarship.org.