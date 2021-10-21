CELEBRATION OF LIVE - Joan Tabb Fisher Boer.jpg

Joan Boer passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Dec. 9, 2020. A full obituary was published Dec. 17, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 678 Enos Way in Livermore, at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30. Please wear a mask. 