Joan Green was a resident of Livermore, California. She was born in San Francisco in 1932, and grew up in Petaluma, California during the Great Depression and World War II. She attended UC Berkeley in the early 1950’s, married LeRoy Green in 1953, had two sons, and then returned to school and graduated from UC Berkeley in 1964. She obtained a teaching credential through Cal State Hayward, and then worked as a teacher for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.
She and LeRoy moved to Livermore in 1955 with the opening of the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory. They were both supporters of the Livermore-Amador Symphony, which formed in 1963, and she was a member of the Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild since its formation. She participated in the American Association of University Women, and she supported a number of other organizations – including the Livermore-Amador Garden Club, Del Valle Fine Arts, the Livermore Opera, and the SF Art Museums.