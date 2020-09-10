Joann was born on Jan. 2, 1930, in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, the sixth of six children.
She grew up during the Great Depression, with her family moving often as work became available for her father. She learned to be frugal and thrifty, a trait she would retain for a lifetime.
After WWII, one of her brothers introduced her to one of his Air National Guard buddies, Bruce Bordenkircher. Joann and Bruce hit it off immediately. They were married in 1955 and moved to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. During the next four years, two sons were born, Richard and Dale.
Bruce took a job opportunity in California, which moved them to Sacramento. They remained there 10 years, where their third son, Gary, was born. In 1972, the family moved to Livermore, the place that Joann considered her real home. She lived there for 48 years, until she passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2020. She was 90.
Joann’s passions were her family, pets, birdwatching, and gardening.
Joann was predeceased by her husband, Bruce, in 2007; and a son, Richard, in 2016. She leaves behind two sons, Dale (Kathy) and Gary (Sandra); a daughter-in-law, Gail; three grandchildren, Lori, John (Abby), and Cindy; and one great grandchild, Danielle.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Roselawn Cemetery, in Livermore. Donations in her name may be made to Hope Hospice in Dublin.