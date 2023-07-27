A Very Brief History
Joann passed away on June 18 from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot in her leg. She passed very quickly home after a family dinner. Many of you know Joann had been responding very well to gene therapies for stage IV lung cancer. Her passing was sudden and not directly related to her lung cancer.
Joann was born on Jan. 1, in Jacksonville Illinois hospital and lived in Virginia, Illinois until 1974. Joann’s parents were James Ray Fox and Katherine Ann Toussaint. James taught agriculture for a few years then farmed with his father. Kay taught art until becoming a farmer's wife. Both had master's degrees in agriculture and art respectively.
Joann lived in the country on the farm enjoying the wide-open spaces of rural Illinois. In the family farmhouse, which was ¼ mile through the front pasture to the “oil” road (gravel), she and her siblings could see the bus from a mile away and they frequently had to run to catch it as it came by every school morning. One of her favorite pastimes was spent on the long swing in the front pasture trees enjoying the pleasant warm afternoons and summer breezes. Her upper bedroom window looked out across the broad farmland and the view allowed her to see the flashing lights of the radio towers 30 miles away or the Midwest thunderstorms rolling in. Summer nights allowed for the mystical witnessing of the luminescence from fireflies as far as the eye could see. On those same clear night skies, the stars were unending in the darkness far from city lights.
From the early age of junior high, she began to believe a very personal relationship with God was possible through Jesus as her savior. Her Methodist minister at that time brought a clear picture of the need for forgiveness of sin and reconciliation to God. She began her lifelong walk with Jesus then.
In high school she was one of four valedictorians from her rural graduating class of 42 students. She spent noontimes perfecting her ping pong skills beating out all the boys to remain as the champion on the table. Rumor has it her youngest son and his friend defeated her ... one time.
She learned to play piano and eventually enjoyed playing hymns, modern choruses, and Christmas carols at home and for a while the organ at church.
Joann got her bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Illinois where she met her husband, Brian, in her freshman year and they dated for the rest of college. Brian and Joann got married in 1979 at Virginia United Methodist Church. Two days later, Brian and Joann moved to Livermore, California after Brian took a job with Livermore Labs where he spent the rest of his career.
Joann also worked at the Lab for fouryears,s but her favorite position was raising her four beloved boys. Not a day goes by that her loved ones are not amazed by the compassion and grace with which she parented and cared for those around her. She made her home a welcoming place and a haven for others. Many will remember her Christmas caramel corn, her disappearing marshmallow brownies and her amazing Midwestern meals.
Joann fully walked with Jesus throughout her life. She showed a clear love of others, studied the Bible to learn more, and shared her knowledge with grace. Joann loved everyone. Over the years, Joann opened her home to many women and a few men for various reasons: financial hardship, marital problems, family problems or simple housing needs. Her home was a magnet for boys, having four boys of her own, tolerating the male mayhem (up to a point) and always having snacks available. Several grown men still claim to be the fifth Felker boy and each are considered family.
Joann and husband traveled with several close friends to many far and wonderful places. Switzerland, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, New Zealand, Tasmania, Australia, Belize, Guatemala, Croatia, Austria, Germany, Czechia, Kenya, a safari in Masai Mara, and Uganda. Joann also traveled throughout the United States visiting 49 of the 50 states and many National parks.
Close to Joann's heart was the need to care for the children, born and unborn. She had years of pro-life activity and cared for those who were less fortunate. Caring for the children throughout the world she directly supported orphans in Romania and Thailand through Assist International. She traveled to Guatemala to build a home for a single mother of four boys (close to Joann's heart) and provide this mother with a sustaining business. She supported an orphanage in Kasese, Uganda which housed and educated many orphaned by war or by AIDS.
Caring to eliminate the devastating illnesses caused by waterborne diseases she was a longtime supporter of Project 41, https://p41.org/ , which sets up long lasting filters in underserved communities in Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia so they gain access to safe water.
Joann is survived by her husband of 44 years, Brian Felker, sons Sean (Melissa), Andrew (Allie), Matthew (Lisa) and Jeffrey, her grandchildren Caleb, Evangeline (Evie), Seth, Boaz (Bo), Saylor, Hudson (Huddie), Octavia (Tavie), and Maximus (Max); her older sister Jana Raymond, younger brother James Mark Fox and younger sister Joyce Patterson. Joann was preceded in death by her parents James and Katherine, and grandson Henry Justice.
She rests in peace.
