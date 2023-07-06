Joann Marie Tucker, long-time resident of Pleasanton entered into Christ's glory at 6:44 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Detroit Michigan where she grew up and, in 1961, met her husband of 62 years, Tom Tucker, and served as the wife of a Coast Guardsman until Tom was discharged in 1965.
Joann worked at Tom’s side as he built his career in the hospital information technology business. He served many years with Grace Hospital in Detroit.
The State of California reached out to Tom and Joann in 1972 and transferred them to Sacramento developing pre-paid health plans for Sacramento residents. Tom became IT Director for San Francisco General Hospital and during those seven years Joann was a highly respected and loveable member of the San Francisco Health Department community.
During these adventures Joann led the family development of four active sons and relocating from Detroit to Sacramento in 1972 before moving and finally settling down in Pleasanton in 1974 where they raised their four sons.
Joann Tucker was active in working with Guide Dogs for the Blind and Valley Humane Society's Canine Comfort Program which shares the unconditional love that pets offer and creates the opportunities for people in need to experience the unconditional love of an animal.
Joann was best known for her extensive contribution to music in Pleasanton and the Tri-Valley as part of “The Illusions” who played for three decades throughout Northern California including many charity events, inmate outreach, and non-profit fundraisers for the Make-A-Wish foundation. Joann also worked with Pat Lane in creating Pleasanton’s Concerts in the Park series and played frequently in the Friday concerts. Joann also enjoyed her role as Commodore’s First Lady at Diablo Yacht Club in 1999. Additionally, she worked with Tom to create a huge family tree for which they obtained MFD National Recognition that allows them both to claim to have passengers on the Mayflower as their ancestors.
Joann Tucker is survived by a family that is spread out from Australia through the eastern, central, and western America. Her husband of 62 years, Tom Tucker, her sons Randy (Kathy), Brad, (Jennifer) Brian (Areli) and Todd Tucker (Melissa); her brothers and sister, Bill, Dave, and Tommy Cook, Michael, Suzanne, and David Barchus.
Her grandchildren, Clayton (Jessica), Haley, Logan, Zachary, Danny (Stephanie), Lexi (Jason), Nicholas (Lauren), Blake, Llunuel, Brendan, Daniel, Morgan, Noah, Zoe, Cameron, Alice; her great- grandchildren, Anthony, Bella, Logan, Brodie, Charlotte, Conner, Tristan and her beloved dog, Kiwi.
A celebration of Joann’s life, open to everyone, will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, viewing at noon, and memorial service at 1 p.m. at Graham Hitch Mortuary located at 4167 First Street, Pleasanton, California, 94566 with a reception to follow. Joann will be interred in the Pleasanton Pioneer Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Valley Humane Society.