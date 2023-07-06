OBIT - Joann Marie Tucker.jpg

Joann Marie Tucker, long-time resident of Pleasanton entered into Christ's glory at 6:44 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023.

She was born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Detroit Michigan where she grew up and, in 1961, met her husband of 62 years, Tom Tucker, and served as the wife of a Coast Guardsman until Tom was discharged in 1965.