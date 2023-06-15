OBIT - Joanne Marie Berven.jpg

Joanne Marie Berven passed away on June 4, 2023, while surrounded by family.

Commonly called Jo, she was 87 years old and the beloved wife of Dale Berven for 64 years. She was a loving mother to David of Manteca, Elizabeth of Santa Rosa and Susan of Livermore. Devoted grandmother to James, Rachael and Jacob and great-grandmother of Paulo Berven and Cadence Anderson. Joanne was the sister to William, Daniel and Robert Stenger, and sister-in-law to Theresa and Carol Stenger. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew and her parents, George and Dorothy Stenger.