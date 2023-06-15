Joanne Marie Berven passed away on June 4, 2023, while surrounded by family.
Commonly called Jo, she was 87 years old and the beloved wife of Dale Berven for 64 years. She was a loving mother to David of Manteca, Elizabeth of Santa Rosa and Susan of Livermore. Devoted grandmother to James, Rachael and Jacob and great-grandmother of Paulo Berven and Cadence Anderson. Joanne was the sister to William, Daniel and Robert Stenger, and sister-in-law to Theresa and Carol Stenger. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew and her parents, George and Dorothy Stenger.
Joanne attended San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno and graduated in 1953. She attended Providence College of Nursing, graduated in 1956, and also received a BSN and PHN from San Jose State University in 1979. Jo continued in her education and received an MS degree from San Francisco State University in 1979. Joanne had an extensive nursing career. She was a licensed RN, held a Public Health Nursing Certificate for California, Life Credential for Teaching, and taught Medical and Surgical Nursing. She taught at Chabot College from 1974-2016, for the American Red Cross from 1996-2000, as Nursing Lab Coordinator from 2005-2015, and taught Basic Life Support for Stanford Health Care from 2015-2020. Jo also was a staff nurse at Stanford Valley Care from 1981-2002.
Joanne had a zest for life and enjoyed being involved in, and a part of, many organizations. These include Communion Minister for St. Michaels Church from 1998 to 2023; Nurses and Cops for Caring for Contra Costa Kids from 1998-2022; Secretary for Tri-Valley Macintosh form 1998-2015; Pacific Swim masters Newsletter Editor from 1998-2013; Dress A Girl Around the World from 2012-2023; Live Aboard Program, USS Hornet Museum Docent from 2013-2022; Registrar and Treasurer at WINGS form 2014-2023; and a member of the St. Borromeo Church Health Ministry from 2016-2023.
Joanne enjoyed spending time with her family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed swimming, the outdoors, being at the family cabin, learning and teaching, being active, doing crosswords, knitting, sewing and reading. Joanne was a strong and compassionate person. She touched a great many lives with her intelligence, empathy and open mindedness, sharp wit, and recognizable laugh. Joanne will be deeply and sorely missed.
Friends are invited to attend the memorial Mass on Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Livermore with Fr. Kwame Assenyou officiating. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the St. Charles website. www.stcharleslivermore.org.
Interment private at Mt. View Cemetery, Oakland, California. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to the Matthew Berven Scholarship Fund, Las Positas College, Livermore.