Joanne Roberts Crossman, 91, passed away from natural causes with her daughters by her side at home in Manteca, California, on March 27, 2020. She was born June 6, 1928, to the late Charles and Beatrice Roberts in Gardner, Maine.
Joanne moved to Rutland, Vermont, when she started high school and met the love of her life, Glendon Crossman. They were married for 68 years before Glen passed away in 2016. Joanne called Manteca home for the past four years, but lived for many years in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Livermore, Tracy and Brentwood, California.
Joanne worked for many years at Granada Pharmacy in Livermore, and then as a telephone operator for many more years at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory before retiring. She was a member of the Altar Guild at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Livermore and then at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Tracy. She was also an avid golfer and belonged to Tracy Golf and Country Club for many years where she golfed with the 9-hole Happy Hackers.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Maureen Crossman Lundbom of Livermore, and Charleen Crossman Pederson of Manteca.
She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Patrick Lundbom, Dublin, California; Kristin Lundbom Farlow, Folsom, California; Stephen Lundbom, Santa Barbara; Jennifer Lundbom Barbour, Sparks, Nevada; Olivia Pederson Rio, Manteca; and Vanessa Pederson Berkich, Wallace, California. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren whom she adored.
Due to the restrictions on gatherings at this time, there will be no services. She will be buried at the San Joaquin National Cemetery alongside her beloved husband, Glendon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.